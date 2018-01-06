The widow of the man who killed 49 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando in 2016 admitted to investigators that she thought her husband “was going to do something bad” just prior to the attack.

Noor Salman, the wife of Omar Mateen, said in a statement to an FBI agent that she was "in denial" and couldn't believe that Mateen would hurt people even though she knew something bad was going to happen that night.

“I knew when he left the house he was going to Orlando to attack the Pulse Night Club,” Salman said, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“I knew on Saturday, when Omar left the house about 5 p.m. that this was the time that he was going to do something bad. I knew this because of the way he left and took the gun and backpack with ammunition,” Salman said.

“I knew later, when I could not get ahold of him, that my fears had come true and he did what he said he was going to do,” Salman said. “I was in denial, and I could not believe that the father of my child was going to hurt other people.”



Mateen killed 49 and wounded 68 others in the attack on the Pulse nightclub in June 2016. He faces charges of aiding a terrorist organization and obstruction of justice after saying his attack was in the name of the Islamic State.