Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has fallen out of the good graces of President Trump so much so that he has humiliated the former Wall Street investor in meetings.



Ross is also becoming increasingly known to fall asleep in meetings, Axios reported Sunday.

A former Trump administration senior official told Axios: "Wilbur is good until about 11a.m."

“These trade deals, they’re terrible,” Trump said, according to a source in the room for a meeting that happened roughly sixth months into his presidency. “Your understanding of trade is terrible. Your deals are no good. No good.”



Trump was also dissatisfied with Ross's work with China, so he made U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer the point man on negotiations.



"Wilbur has lost his step. Actually, he's probably lost a lot of steps," Trump is reported to have said.



Principal Deputy White House Press Secretary said in response to Axios: "Secretary Ross is leading the administration’s approach on steel, aluminum, intellectual property and trade. Far from souring on his performance, since taking office, the President has expanded his responsibilities.”

Chief economic adviser Gary Cohn and Lighthizer also both defended Ross.