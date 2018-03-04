Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said President Trump’s tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will hurt foreign countries more than they will hurt the U.S., and backed up Trump’s claim that trade wars are easy to win.

Ross said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday the tariffs are a correction to concessions made to Germany and China, along with many other countries, in the wake of World War II that are no longer needed.

“We have unilaterally given away all kinds of concessions since the end of World War II. In the beginning that was probably good policy … concessions that were perfectly reasonable to make to Germany in 1945 or China in 1945 don’t make sense any more,” he said. “Those are very strong, mature economies and there’s a lot of history to be undone.”

Ross said he thinks the 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent tax on aluminum imports will push other countries to the negotiating table for better trade deals.

“They have a lot more to lose than we do because those hundreds of billions [of dollars] are in their pockets, not ours,” he said.

Ross said the tariffs are set to be finalized in the coming week and there will likely not be any exemptions.

“I know he’s had conversations with a number of world leaders. The decision obviously is his, but at the moment as far as I know he’s talking about a fairly broad brush,” he said.

He added, “I have not heard him describe possible exemptions just yet.”