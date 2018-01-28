Will Ferrell reprised his imitation of former President George W. Bush on "Saturday Night Live" to remind Americans that his two terms in office were "really bad."

"I don't know if you've seen the news, but according to a new poll my approval rating is at an all-time high," Ferrell as Bush opened the late-night sketch comedy show Saturday.

"That's right. Donny Q. Trump came in and suddenly I'm looking pretty sweet in comparison. At this rate, I might even end up on Mt. Rushmore right next to Washington, Lincoln, and, I want to say, Kensington?" he said, playing up Bush's proclivity for making mistakes during public addresses by using the wrong initial for Trump's middle name and forgetting former Presidents Thomas Jefferson and Theodore Roosevelt from the famous South Dakota national monument.

"I don't know," Ferrell continued, "But the point is I'm suddenly popular AF. And a lot of people are saying, man, I wish George W. Bush was still our president right about now."

"So I just wanted to address my fellow Americans tonight and remind you guys that I was really bad, like historically not good," the actor and comedian said.

Ferrell then listed examples, including two different conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan that started while Bush was president and the global financial crisis of 2007 and 2008.

But Trump and Bush "have a lot of common," Ferrell said.

"We're both the exact same age, even though I was president like 40 years ago," Ferrell said. "We both won the election despite losing the popular vote, though back in my day we didn't let Russians rig our elections. We used the Supreme Court, like Americans," he added, referring to the Bush v. Gore case that decided the 2000 presidential contest between Bush and Democratic contender Al Gore.

Ferrell has portrayed Bush multiple times on "SNL."

He even took his impersonation of the Texas Republican to Broadway in 2009 in his Tony-nominated one-man show called "You're Welcome America. A Final Night with George W. Bush."