Strong winds are punishing the nation's capital Friday as a northeaster gains strength off the Northeast coast of the U.S., and people across the region have shared what damage they have witnessed on social media.

Gusts of wind, which have been reported to have surpassed 70 mph at times, have caused damage to the U.S. Capitol, taking out at least one window.

The wind took out a window at the Capitol, shattering it on the west terrace - good thing very few people were here today. pic.twitter.com/BUx9dzfwJh— Kristin Wilson Keppler (@TheOtherKeppler) March 2, 2018

Extreme wind in DC blows out 3rd flr window of the Capitol on the House side.— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) March 3, 2018

At the White House, the CBS News crew's canopy was blown over. Photos showed the damage, and no one was reported to have been hurt.

The canopy on the White House north lawn by CBS News for live reports was knocked down by the high winds today. Everyone was ok. A wind gust of 66 mph had been reported nearby by the Washington Post in that same hour. Photo from our Bill Alberter pic.twitter.com/EaUoHOmWpd— Steve Brusk (@stevebruskCNN) March 2, 2018

The White House itself appears to be in danger of breaking apart, with one reporter noting that a piece of rooftop flashing on the side of the building was flapping in the wind, looking like it could fly off at any moment.

a chunk of the flashing on the side of the white house seems in peril from the high winds pic.twitter.com/tHhl7P0uoy— Justin Sink (@justinsink) March 2, 2018

Air travel was disrupted at all three airports in the area.

A dramatic example came at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when a Southwest Airlines plane flying north attempted to land, but aborted at the last minute due to wind gusts that prevented it from being able to land straight.

.@SouthwestAir plane attempts to land at Reagan National, but winds force it to abort landing. #goaround @dcairports Video: Andrew Clegg pic.twitter.com/Qt6BAwAtoy— Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) March 2, 2018

And here's another bizarre-looking takeoff at National due to the buffeting winds.

Check out the wind blowing this plane as it takes off at DCA pic.twitter.com/yiIFS06T2e— Matt Ackland (@mattacklandfox5) March 2, 2018

There were also reports of passengers vomiting on some flights.

Airplanes weren't the only flyers dealing with harsh wind gusts. The oak tree where Liberty and Justice, two bald eagles who have nested more than 100 feet above the Metropolitan Police Academy in Southeast D.C., could be seen rocking on the eagle cam.

Liberty and Justice are a pair of bald eagles battling high wind 110 feet up an oak tree at the Metropolitan Police Academy in SE, Washington, DC. LIVE feed here: https://t.co/meXzpgvv0u pic.twitter.com/RpvHWncuFP— Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) March 2, 2018

More photos from a Roll Call photographer showed a smashed traffic signal near the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue and a torn flag at the Washington Monument.

High winds knocked over a traffic pole near the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Ave., and damaged an American flag at the Washington Monument. pic.twitter.com/PL8l4yS2Qo— Tom Williams (@pennstatetom) March 2, 2018

Winds rage at the Washington Monument pic.twitter.com/mdYfrUVNLw— Chris Duncan (@CTDPIX) March 2, 2018

The Washington National Cathedral shut down Friday due to concerns about how the storm might impact scaffolding on the central tower. Reports say some pieces of scaffolding were blown off during the storm. A spokesperson for the cathedral told WTOP there was some minor damage and that crews were on the scene and said the main structure was still sound.

A piece of the scaffolding that had been dangling in these high winds comes down. This is why the National Cathedral closed earlier today. pic.twitter.com/mxoS2XYKZj— Kate Ryan (@KateRyanWTOP) March 2, 2018

The storm, which stretches across the entire Northeast, has caused hundreds of thousands of customers in the D.C. region to lose power, and in Virginia, where at least two people have died in connection to the weather, Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency. A state of emergency was later also declared in Maryland.