One of the women who accused President Trump of sexual misconduct is running for the Ohio state House of Representatives.

Rachel Crooks, 35, is running to represent Ohio’s 88th district in the state legislature. Her candidacy was first reported by Cosmopolitan.

“I think my voice should have been heard then, and I’ll still fight for it to be heard now,” Crooks, who is running as a Democrat, told Cosmopolitan. “Americans are really upset with politics as usual, and I want to be a voice for them.”

The 88th House district is located just outside of Toledo. The seat is held by Republican state Rep. Bill Reineke.

Crooks was one of more than a dozen women who spoke out during the 2016 presidential campaign and accused Trump of sexual misconduct.

She said while working at Trump Tower as a 22-year-old, Trump kissed her repeatedly against her will when she introduced herself to the businessman.

Crooks told NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today” in December the incident occurred early in the morning before others arrived at the office. She recalled hiding in her boss’s office after the encounter with Trump and calling her sister to relay what happened.

“I was shocked, devastated,” Crooks said. “I wish I would’ve been courageous enough to be like, ‘What’s going on? You need to stop this.’”

Crooks works as the director of international student recruitment at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio.