PITTSBURGH — Shannon Edwards, whose affair with Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Pa., ended his congressional career, announced Wednesday in Pittsburgh she's running for Congress.

Murphy, a staunch pro-life Republican, resigned in the face of a scandal last October when it was revealed the married lawmaker had an affair with Edwards and then urged her to have an abortion during a pregnancy scare.

Edwards said at the Allegheny County Court House that she is running for office because Pittsburgh deserves someone who will fight the battles no one wants to fight. She also said she expects her relationship with Murphy will come up again and again during the campaign.

“My opponents are likely to spend egregious amounts of time and money in an attempt to display my human mistakes for all to see,” Edwards said. “I was warned. I have been given explanations. I have been told to back down, and I am here to tell you, nevertheless, I will endure.”

Edwards aims to compete against Rep. Mike Doyle, a Democratic incumbent in Pennsylvania’s 14th Congressional District.

However, Edwards’ path to the GOP nomination would likely include a primary fight with state Rep. Rick Saccone, who is running in the House special election to fill Murphy's seat against Democratic nominee Conor Lamb in the 18th Congressional District.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court redrawing of the congressional map in the state’s gerrymandering case puts Saccone’s hometown of Elizabeth Township into the same district as Doyle.

On Friday, Pennsylvania Republicans asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block the new congressional district map.