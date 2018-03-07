Former FBI Director James Comey will be appearing in the late-night comedy show circuit next month to promote his upcoming book.

"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert excitedly revealed Tuesday that Comey will be a guest on his show on April 17, the same day "A Higher Loyalty" hits bookshelves.

The announcement prompted bandleader Jon Batiste to stand up and say, "Wooo!"

"That's what I said: Woo!" Colbert said in reply. "We're going to have to get a bigger chair, and I'm going to need a stepladder to interview the guy," he added, alluding to Comey's height, 6 feet and 8 inches.

Comey is already set up to have his first major network TV interview since he was fired as head of the FBI last year with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on April 15.

Comey and Colbert will undoubtedly discuss Comey's former boss, President Trump.

Colbert has been heavily critical of a number of Republicans on in his late-night satire on CBS, particularly Trump. Meanwhile, Comey has consistently subtweeted the president on current events, via quotes, and in some instances issues sharp rebukes over Trump's statements and treatment of the FBI.