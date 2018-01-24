Dr. Bandy Lee, the psychiatrist from Yale who warned members of Congress about President Trump’s mental fitness, claims she received many death threats thereafter.

“I was concerned because I was getting a thousand threatening messages a day at one point,” Lee said in an interview with the New Haven Register in a piece published Sunday.

Lee met with members of Congress early in December regarding Trump’s mental fitness and reportedly claimed Trump is “going to unravel,” lawmakers told Politico.

“We feel that the rush of tweeting is an indication of his falling apart under stress,” Lee told Politico. “Trump is going to get worse and will become uncontainable with the pressures of the presidency.”

Lee faced backlash as some viewed it an ethical offense to comment on Trump’s mental fitness without actually meeting him and formally evaluating him, but Lee refuted those remarks.

The White House released Trump's 2018 medical exam performed by White House physician Ronny Jackson at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., earlier this month.

Along with the annual physical, the president also insisted on taking a cognitive assessment exam and scored a 30/30 on the test, confirming his doctor's belief that he does not show any signs of mental deterioration.