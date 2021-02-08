Sarah Huckabee Sanders closer to clearing GOP primary field in Arkansas governor bid

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has chased Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin out of the Republican primary, notching her first political scalp as a candidate for Arkansas governor in 2022.

Griffin launched his gubernatorial campaign last summer, part of a long-term plan to land in the governor’s mansion in Little Rock after retiring from the House in 2015. But the lieutenant governor recognized that he was no match for the celebrity of Sanders, the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, who is beloved by grassroots Republicans for her loyal service to former President Donald Trump.

“While I believe Arkansans are ready for my message of bold, conservative leadership, my conversations with friends and supporters have persuaded me that at this time, I can do more for Arkansas in a different capacity,” Griffin said in a published statement. “Today, I am announcing my campaign for attorney general of Arkansas.”

Sanders, 38, has never held elective office. But she was Trump’s second White House press secretary, and he quickly endorsed her.

Grassroots Republicans remain fond of the 45th president. Accordingly, Sanders in a video announcing her candidacy for governor focused on her work in the Trump administration while making only a passing reference to her father, who was quite popular with Arkansas’s voters during his decade as governor, which ended in 2007.

Arkansas, years ago a Democratic stronghold, has become a firmly red state. The winner of the Republican primary should glide to victory in the general election.