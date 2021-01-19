FBI says identifying person who placed DC pipe bombs a ‘top priority’ on eve of Biden inauguration

The FBI cautioned law enforcement agencies that the individual who planted bombs during the U.S. Capitol riot has yet to be identified as the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden nears.

A law enforcement official told Fox News that finding this person is a “top priority” and that there is a possibility the individual is still active and producing more devices.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the FBI for comment.

A pair of pipe bombs were found near the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 chaos. One was planted at the Republican National Committee headquarters, and the other was rigged at the Democratic National Committee base. The devices were not triggered and were later defused by bomb technicians. Authorities are examining the components to conduct their investigation.

The FBI released a photo of the suspected bomber, whose face was covered, and offered a $50,000 reward for information from the public.

#FBI is seeking info about the person(s) responsible for the placement of suspected pipe bombs in DC. Do you recognize this person? A $50K reward is available – call 1800-CALL-FBI with info or submit tips https://t.co/NNj84wkNJP. https://t.co/946jU0n3qJ pic.twitter.com/IWfvLT9sfZ — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) January 17, 2021

Thousands of pro-Trump rioters clashed with police and eventually breached the Capitol as lawmakers counted electoral votes and worked to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Five people, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer, died amid the mayhem.

Biden is now set to be inaugurated on Wednesday with a heavy presence of National Guard troops in Washington, D.C.