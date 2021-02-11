Woman finally gets Gorilla Glue out of hair after four-hour surgery

A woman who went viral for mistakenly putting Gorilla Glue in her hair has now found relief.

Tessica Brown underwent a four-hour surgery in Los Angeles to remove the adhesive she mistakenly used as hair spray weeks before, TMZ reported on Thursday.

The publication filmed the entire procedure, in which a plastic surgeon used a special mixture of medical-grade adhesive remover, aloe vera, olive oil, and acetone. The removal, which would normally cost $12,500, was performed by Dr. Michael Obeng free of charge. Obeng was able to salvage much of Brown’s hair.

In the video, Brown appeared emotional after realizing she could run her fingers through her hair again.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Obeng’s office for confirmation on the details of the surgery but did not immediately hear back.

A representative for Gorilla Glue told TMZ, “We are glad that Miss Brown was able to be treated and we hope that she is doing well.” The company did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.

In a TikTok video that went viral days ago, Brown explained that after running out of her regular hair spray, she used Gorilla Glue’s spray adhesive instead.

“Those of y’all that know me know my hair has been like this for about a month now,” she said. “It’s not by choice.”

Brown visited an emergency room in an attempt to get the glue out of her hair, according to TMZ, medical professionals tried using acetone on her scalp and were unsuccessful. Brown reportedly felt the packaging on the spray adhesive can was misleading because despite the warning about use of the product on skin, it does not specify that it should not be used on hair.

She reportedly was considering legal action over the matter. It is unclear if she still is.

“We are aware of this situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our spray adhesive on her hair,” Gorilla Glue said on Twitter on Monday. “Our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, or on skin or on clothing.'”