Austin police fatally shoot man holding a woman and child hostage

Law enforcement in Austin, Texas, shot and killed a man who police say was holding a woman and child hostage following a break-in at their residence.

A 21-year-old man was holding a boy in front of him “hostage” when a SWAT team officer fatally shot the suspect on Wednesday, Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a press conference later that night.

Manley added that the woman and child, believed by police to be a 10-year-old boy, were not injured during the standoff.

An Austin Police Department spokeswoman directed the Washington Examiner to the department’s Twitter account for additional updates. Manley advised the press that information regarding the incident is currently “based on our preliminary investigation” and “we are in the very early stages of this investigation.”

Officer involved shooting at 2900 Rogge Lane’s https://t.co/gGSPfnlQUj — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) February 11, 2021

The police chief said during the press briefing that the emergency call began at “5:18 p.m., when 9-1-1 received a call of a crash in the 2900 block of Rogge, a crash of a vehicle into a home.” Police reportedly received another call three minutes later from a woman in the 2900 block that “someone had broken into her home,” Manley said.

Manley said their early investigation led them to believe the man first crashed his vehicle into a home, then broke into a different home on the same street.

Before police shot the suspect, he began shooting at responding officers, who were not hit by gunfire, the police chief added.

Austin police announced at 7:39 p.m. on social media that the “SWAT situation has concluded.”

Though the investigation is still in the early stages, authorities said they do not believe there was any connection between the man and the victims involved.

The names of the suspect and victims were not immediately released by APD.