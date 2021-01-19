FBI warns QAnon supporters discussing inauguration infiltration by ‘posing’ as National Guard: Report

QAnon adherents are reportedly discussing the possibility of “posing” as members of the National Guard in order to infiltrate the inauguration this week.

Others have been downloading and sharing maps of sensitive locations and discussing how those facilities could be used to interfere with security operations in Washington, D.C., the Washington Post reported, citing a document summarizing threats that the FBI identified in a Monday intelligence briefing.

The document warned that both “lone wolves” and supporters of the QAnon conspiracy have expressed intentions to come to the nation’s capital for the inauguration. No specific plots to attack the city were identified in the briefing. The FBI declined to address the credibility or gravity of the threats when contacted by the Washington Post.

In the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol riot and the lead-up to President-elect Joe Biden’s swearing-in, the Secret Service, the lead agency in charge of inauguration security, has significantly increased military presence in the city. Thousands of National Guard members have already been deployed, and the FBI is said to be vetting them amid fears of an insider attack.

“The U.S. Secret Service takes all threats seriously and will continue to work with our federal, state, local and military partners to continue securing the 59th Inauguration based on the relevant intelligence available to the security community,” Secret Service spokeswoman Justine Whelan said.

Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday. President Trump said he will not be in attendance at the ceremony.