Thousands of US travelers on major airlines’ no-fly lists as TSA vets Capitol rioters

Nearly 3,000 travelers in the United States have been placed on no-fly lists by private airlines.

A total of 2,845 people have been barred from using at least one major carrier, Fox News found, citing data from airlines themselves. Delta had over 880 prohibited passengers, Frontier (over 500) and United (approximately 615), among others.

The companies bar certain passengers for unruly behavior and disregarding crew member instructions. Federal authorities have also begun considering adding rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 siege on the Capitol to a government no-fly list.

“As for the no-fly list, we look at all tools and techniques we can possibly use within the FBI, and that’s something that we are actively looking at,” FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono said in a news conference.

The FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center is the only agency that can make a determination pertaining to a federal no-fly list. The government body receives tips from national security agencies and makes the ultimate determination on who may become a threat.

David Pekoske of the Transportation Security Administration told the Associated Press that the organization is “processing hundreds of names with law enforcement agencies for a thorough risk assessment.” Pekoske added that “those who may pose a threat” will either “undergo enhanced screening” or be barred from boarding their flight.

On Friday, the TSA announced it would be increasing the number of air marshals on flights, expanding the number of bomb-detecting K-9s and police officers, and heightening the frequency in which random screenings for travelers are deployed. The move follows the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that resulted in five deaths and the numerous threats to interrupt the Wednesday inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

The TSA declined to mention anything more recent pertaining to its operations to the Washington Examiner.

Viral videos from the day following the Capitol unrest appeared to show Trump supporters being barred from airlines, despite not being present on an official no-fly list. The TSA informed the Washington Examiner that the frustrated passengers “would not have been permitted to get to gate” had they been present on the government’s list.