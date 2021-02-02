Democrats advance key budget measure, paving way to pass COVID-19 deal without GOP

Senate Democrats advanced a key budget resolution Tuesday that paves the way for speedy and unilateral passage of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package.

Democrats passed the resolution 50-49.

The measure replicates a proposal sent to Congress from President Biden, providing $1.9 trillion in new aid. It includes instructions for House and Senate lawmakers to craft legislation that provides a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks, $400-per-week enhancement in unemployment insurance, and $350 billion for state and local governments to compensate for lost tax revenue during the pandemic.

The measure excludes language in the Biden bill to increase the minimum wage to $15.

The budget resolution will allow Democrats to pass the COVID-19 aid bill with just 51 votes, rather than the usual 60 votes.

Republicans oppose the COVID-19 aid measure and say it should be narrowed to target combating the virus and providing new stimulus checks only to lower-income individuals and families.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Democrats are advancing the reconciliation process to speed up passage of the measure, rather than taking more time to try to work out a smaller deal with Republicans.

Ten Republicans met with Biden Monday night and left the meeting under the impression bipartisan talks and an eventual deal are possible.

But Schumer threw cold water on extended talks.

“We share the president’s desire to advance this legislation in a bipartisan way,” Schumer said after meeting with fellow Democrats on Tuesday. “But the work must move forward. We are not going to dilute, dither, or delay because the needs of the American people are just too great. “