‘Please sue me’: Mike Lindell says he welcomes lawsuit as Dominion warns him to cease election fraud claims

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has a message for Dominion Voting Systems, which sent him a cease-and-desist letter over his continued claims that its technology allowed for an election that was rigged against President Trump: “Please sue me.”

“That letter is two weeks old, it’s a letter telling me to apologize. It’s a joke,” Lindell told the Washington Examiner. “Those machines are set to rig elections. If Dominion wants to sue me, I welcome it.”

He claimed the company was refraining from a lawsuit “because we have all the evidence of foreign interference,” referring to himself and other pro-Trump allies seeking to overturn the Nov. 3 election results.

“Please sue me,” he added. “Apparently, nobody wants to see the evidence in the midst of this election fraud. I want everybody to see the evidence.”

In the Dec. 23 letter, attorneys representing Dominion called on Lindell to cease his claims against the company, which the Trump booster charges improperly influenced the presidential election.

“Litigation regarding these issues is imminent,” the letter said.

Lindell was defiant.

“If you’re suing for slander? Prove it. Show me. Let me show what I’ve got,” he said. “Let’s do a national thing on TV. And we’ll go right down the list here. And we’ll have Dominion there, too. Let’s go to court together. That’d be real nice.”

Lindell claimed to the Washington Examiner that he has evidence that foreign countries, including Iran and China, have sought to influence U.S. elections through Dominion’s voting technology. In a tweet last month, Lindell shared an article calling the voting machines “a national security threat.”

Dominion has strenuously denied these claims, and outlets that have repeated them as fact have run retractions.

“We dare the Supreme Court to at least open it up and look at it,” Lindell said. “Do your job. This isn’t about who is going to be president. This is about an attack on our country.”

On Friday, Lindell drew controversy when he was spotted leaving a meeting with Trump holding a document that called on the president to replace CIA Director Gina Haspel with Kash Patel, a Trump Pentagon official and former aide to House Intelligence Committee ranking member Devin Nunes.

The words “martial law if necessary” also appear to be visible on the page, though Lindell denied this.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner shortly afterward, Lindell said he was “delivering recommendations from an attorney” and was “just a messenger.”

According to the New York Times, the document also suggested replacing Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who also met with Lindell on Friday. An administration official also said the document “definitely referenced martial law.”