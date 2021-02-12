GOP invests $250,000 in California effort to recall Gavin Newsom

The Republican National Committee announced it injected $250,000 into an effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Gov. Newsom’s authoritarian measures, blatant overreach and complete mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic have proven that he is woefully unqualified to lead the state of California,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a Thursday statement. “It is time the people use their constitutional recourse to remove him from power.”

About 1.5 million signatures are required to initiate a recall election, and organizers say they have already collected that many but will continue doing so until the mid-March deadline in order to account for those that may be deemed invalid.

The RNC will begin a digital outreach campaign to increase awareness of the recall effort, and Republican volunteers will begin calling Californians to urge them to sign on to the petition, according to Fox News.

Although Newsom still holds majority approval in the state and 43% disapproval, his approval ratings have dropped since last year, when he had a 57% approval rating in October and more than 63% in May, according to a January Public Policy Institute of California survey.

Newsom drew criticism last year after he was spotted dining with a lobbyist and others at the upscale French Laundry restaurant, despite his own rules prohibiting similar gatherings of the sort.

The movement to recall Newsom is the sixth attempt and has garnered far more media attraction than the other times. Some of the residents in California who support the current drive expressed their desire for new governance this week to the Washington Examiner.

“If you lived in California for the last 11 months, you have watched Gavin Newsom appear on your television for two or three hours a day, every single day,” Randy Economy, a spokesman for Recall Gavin 2020, said. “He has no clue what he’s doing, and yet, all he wants to do is make sure he is the one and only authority to get people out of this pandemic, and he’s failed. He’s failed miserably.”