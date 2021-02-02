Several FBI agents shot and two killed while serving warrant in South Florida

Two FBI agent were killed and three others were injured while serving a warrant in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday morning.

One federal law enforcement source familiar with the matter told the Miami Herald that at least five agents were shot and two were “gravely wounded.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray identified the deceased agents as Special Agent Daniel Alfin and Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger. The subject of the warrant is also confirmed dead.

“Tragically, the FBI lost two of our own today,” Wray said in a statement. “Special Agent Alfin and Special Agent Schwartzenberger exemplified heroism today in defense of their country. The FBI will always honor their ultimate sacrifice and will be forever grateful for their bravery.”

Two of the agents who were wounded are now in stable condition after receiving hospital care.

According to the Miami Herald, the suspect may have shot and killed himself.

The Sunrise Police Department said the officers were serving the warrant to a man suspected of child pornography possession. The pornography case is being investigated by the FBI and executed by federal prosecutors in Fort Lauderdale.

The incident took place the Water Terrace apartment complex, an upscale gated community outside Fort Lauderdale, according to Sunrise Police spokeswoman Otishia Browning-Smith.

Browning-Smith said the suspect barricaded inside his suburban home as the shooting took place around 6 a.m.

Several hours after the shooting, the Sunrise Police Department tweeted that there was still a heavy police presence, and several roads in the area were closed. Police said the scene is safe, but the department encouraged those nearby to stay in their homes until the area reopens.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.