Hoyer says no deal on Greene with GOP: House will vote to strip her from committees Thursday

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced Wednesday he won’t cut a deal on preserving Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s committee assignments and will move ahead with a vote to kick her off the panels.

Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, announced the plan after meeting with Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who hoped to avoid a floor vote and instead preserve as least one of Greene’s committee assignments.

“I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments,” Hoyer said. “The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow.”

Democrats say Greene, a freshman from Georgia, should not serve on any committees because she has embraced conspiracy theories such as questioning whether school shootings were “false flag” events aimed at ramping up gun control efforts.

The House will now vote on Thursday to strip Greene from the Education and the Workforce Committee and the Budget Committee.