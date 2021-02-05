Marjorie Taylor Greene apologizes publicly for the first time, but not over David Hogg comments

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Friday apologized publicly for the first time for past incendiary comments that led the freshman lawmaker to lose her committee assignments.

Although Greene no longer sits on any House committees following her removal on Thursday, in a move supported by all Democrats and 11 Republicans, the Georgia Republican apologized for a range of comments in the past few years that include suggesting school shootings were false-flag operations and support for the violent conspiracy theory QAnon.

“I’m sorry for saying all those things that were wrong and offensive. I’m happy to say that,” Greene told reporters outside the Capitol.

Greene did not apologize for comments to gun control activist and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor David Hogg after describing her own experience in a school shooting situation.

“David Hogg was an adult when I talked to him. I think many of you have realized that David Hogg was working with the organization that was going around working hard for strict gun control laws,” she said. “I’m very opposed to those policies. And so, being in the same situation as David Hogg, my voice matters, too. And so, no, I’m not sorry for telling him he shouldn’t push for gun control.”

Greene explained to reporters that without any committees, she plans to network with people.

“So, now, I have a lot of free time on my hands, which means I can talk to a whole lot more people all over this country,” Greene said. “And I can talk to more people and make connections and build a huge amount of support that I’ve already got started with people that want to put America first and don’t care about the party lines.

Greene became the first House member of the minority to be stripped of her committee assignments by actions taken by the majority party. Democratic lawmakers initially demanded Republicans remove her from the Education and Labor Committee as well as the Budget Committee but took action when GOP lawmakers refused to do so.