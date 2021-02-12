Hillary Clinton accuses any Republican senator that opposes Trump impeachment of being a ‘co-conspirator’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused Republican senators who don’t vote to convict former President Donald Trump of being “co-conspirators.”

“If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense,” Trump’s former political opponent tweeted Wednesday. “It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators.”

If Senate Republicans fail to convict Donald Trump, it won’t be because the facts were with him or his lawyers mounted a competent defense. It will be because the jury includes his co-conspirators. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2021

Clinton’s tweet came as Democrats made arguments in Trump’s impeachment trial for the second day, attempting to make the case that he should be convicted and prevented from running for office in the future for “inciting an insurrection” on Capitol Hill in early January. Democrats maintain that Trump, and his fellow Republicans, are to blame for the violent incident due to their accusations of widespread voter fraud in the November election.

Trump’s legal team has denied that Trump is responsible for the violence, and one of his lawyers, David Schoen, referred to the process as “offensive.”

Prominent Republicans, including Sen. Rand Paul, have argued that the impeachment trial is unconstitutional because Trump is a private citizen .

Democrats are not expected to convince the 17 Republican senators they need to vote to convict in order to bar Trump from another presidential term.