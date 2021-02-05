Boston police commissioner placed on administrative leave over allegations he abused his wife

Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White, who was sworn in to office on Monday, was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after allegations that the top law enforcement official abused his wife 20 years ago surfaced.

Mayor Marty Walsh, President Biden’s nominee for Labor Secretary, opened an investigation against White after the Boston Globe pointed to court documents that showed a judge-issued restraining order against the commissioner in 1999. The documents highlighted White’s former wife accusing him of shoving and hitting her in one incident.

“Upon learning of these serious allegations, I immediately acted, placing the commissioner on administrative leave, while corporation counsel engages outside counsel to conduct a full and impartial investigation,” Walsh said in a statement. “In an attempt to create a smooth transition and honor former Commissioner Gross’s desire to spend time with his family, Dennis White was asked to quickly step into the role of Police Commissioner, beginning last Friday. These disturbing issues were not known to me or my staff, but should have been at the forefront.”

The 59-year-old, who replaced former Police Commissioner William Gross after his retirement last week, denied the allegations at the time and wasn’t charged for the suspected domestic abuse. White has been with the Boston Police Department for over 30 years, and he previously served as a superintendent and chief of staff.

This undated photo provided Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, by the City of Boston shows Dennis White, who Mayor Marty Walsh appointed as the 43rd Commissioner of the Boston Police Department. White will succeed William G. Gross, who is retiring Friday, Jan. 29. (City of Boston via AP) AP

City Councilwoman Andrea Campbell said the investigation into White is indicative of a larger “systemic lack of accountability” within the ranks of the department.

“This is bigger than the administration’s failure to properly vet a candidate to lead our Police Department,” she wrote on Twitter. “The systemic lack of accountability for wrongdoing and transparency in BPD is a trend,” adding that “civilian oversight” of the law enforcement body would remedy the situation.

Campbell on Tuesday also demanded information from the Boston Police Department over reports suggesting at least one officer was said to be possibly involved in the Jan. 6 riot in which thousands of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, resulting in five deaths, including that of one U.S. Capitol Police officer.

“The residents of Boston deserve to know how the Boston Police Department is implementing changes to how it operates to create greater transparency and accountability, which includes how it is investigating its members who may have been involved in the raid of the Capitol,” she wrote, alongside Julia Mejia, another city councilwoman.