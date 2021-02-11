Subscribe
Sneakers sporting homage to Obama to go on sale for $25,000

By Washington Examiner

An exclusive pair of Nike Hyperdunks created in honor of former President Barack Obama will be available for purchase Friday, just in time for President’s Day weekend.

The single pair of the unique shoes will be on sale from Sotheby’s auction house’s webpage on Friday at 4:44 p.m. EST and feature presidential frills and iconography in tribute to Obama.

Featured on the mostly white shoes is a red and blue embroidery of the numbers “44” and a larger, dark-blue Nike “swoosh” on each shoe. Additional graphics include a presidential seal on the tongue of the sneakers and the year “1776” ingrained on the insoles.

In a listing for the shoes, Sotheby’s wrote that the “deadstock Nike Hyperdunks are considered one of only two pairs in existence,” with the other pair made for Obama in 2009. The pair “was not owned, or worn” by the former president, according to the webpage.

The auction house said the shoes have a production date coding of “20091022” for Oct. 22, 2009.

Sotheby’s was established in Britain in 1744 and is currently an American multinational corporation headquartered in New York City, standing as one of the world’s largest brokers of fine and decorative art, jewelry, real estate, and collectibles.

Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a mentor program for young boys and men, partnered with NBA Lakers star Steph Curry in 2018 for a custom Curry 4 sneaker featuring the Obama “O” logo. The sneakers were later sold at an auction.

The Washington Examiner contacted Sotheby’s for additional information but did not immediately receive a response. The former president’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

