Tulsa, other US cities offer workers incentives to relocate for remote jobs

Some U.S. cities are offering money to move there and work remotely. Tulsa, Oklahoma, is offering $10,000 dollars to pack up and relocate. The Tulsa Remote program requires that you already have a job and stay at least one year.

“Already this year, just from Jan. 1, we’ve had 300 people from Illinois apply,” said Grant Bumgarner, community manager for the program.

Funding for Tulsa Remote comes from the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

If you go to Tulsa and take them up on their offer, Bumgarner said there is a good chance you will stay.

“That was the idea when we first started this and it has proven to be true,” he said. “Currently we have a 93% retention rate, people who have done the program, finished their year and are still here to this day.”

Bentonville, Arkansas, has already gained an edge in the competition for remote workers before the pandemic, when economic development officials began offering $10,000 and a free bike to move to the area.

Other places trying to attract workers with cash offers are Topeka, Kansas, and Hamilton, Ohio. The trend only only grows stronger as remote work expands.