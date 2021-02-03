Psaki slammed over ‘homophobic’ tweet appearing to mock Lindsey Graham’s sexuality

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is drawing criticism over a resurfaced tweet from last year where she used a term some consider a homophobic slur to describe Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“Only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero),” Psaki tweeted in August 2020, before being hired as President Biden’s press secretary.

only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero) — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) August 5, 2020

The tweet, which was visible on Psaki’s personal account as of Wednesday afternoon, ruffled feathers due to the use of the phrase “Lady G,” which is used on social media by some who question Graham’s sexuality .

“This is a pretty tone deaf thing to leave up when you profess to be a part of the most inclusive administration in history,” Daily Caller associate editor Virginia Kruta tweeted.

This is a pretty tone deaf thing to leave up when you profess to be a part of the most inclusive administration in history. https://t.co/1CrvLo4bz8 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) February 3, 2021

“Homophobia and intolerance from the Left is growing,” former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell tweeted. “This should be widely condemned. @PressSec.”

Homophobia and intolerance from the Left is growing. This should be widely condemned. @PressSec https://t.co/94GW0Xzaoq — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) February 3, 2021

“Kayleigh was asked about her old tweets about Trump so I’d think Biden’s press secretary lobbing a homophobic insult at Lindsey Graham this past summer would be fair game to ask about in today’s press briefing,” the Spectator’s Amber Athey tweeted.

Kayleigh was asked about her old tweets about Trump so I’d think Biden’s press secretary lobbing a homophobic insult at Lindsey Graham this past summer would be fair game to ask about in today’s press briefing https://t.co/D78ryGg1YF — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 3, 2021

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.