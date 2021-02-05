Kansas allocates $84.6M in federal COVID-19 funds to transportation projects

Kansas plans to spend more than $84 million in federal coronavirus relief funding on infrastructure programs and services across the state, Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday.

The money will come from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) of 2021.

“The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Act funding allows us to make smart investments in a wide range of infrastructure programs and services across the state – leaving no Kansas county behind,” Kelly said in a news release. “These dollars will not only support necessary infrastructure repairs in our communities, but will also play a key role in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic by creating jobs and promoting economic growth.

Passed by Congress and signed into law by former President Donald Trump, CRRSAA included $10 billion for state highway and transportation systems. Kansas received $94 million in total, of which $9.1 million go directly to the Kansas City and Wichita metro areas as the act directs, the governor’s office said. The remaining funds will be distributed to cities and counties across the state.

“Partnerships are a guiding principle of the IKE program, and that’s why I’m proud that we are sharing these dollars with local governments,” Department of Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz said in the release.