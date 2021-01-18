Man lived in restricted part of O’Hare airport for three months, prosecutors say

A man was arrested after he spent roughly three months living undetected in the restricted areas of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prosecutors said.

Aditya Singh, 36, a California native whom police say was too afraid to fly due to COVID-19, was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Two United Airlines employees approached him on Saturday afternoon, and, upon request, Singh lowered his face mask and showed them an ID badge that was previously reported missing by an operations manager, according to reports.

The Chicago Department of Aviation said that while the investigation is open, it has determined the man was not a “risk” to travelers.

“CDA has no higher priority than the safety and security of our airports, which is maintained by a coordinated and multilayered law enforcement network,” a spokesperson for the CDA told the Washington Examiner on Monday. “While this incident remains under investigation, we have been able to determine that this gentleman did not pose a security risk to the airport or to the traveling public. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners on a thorough investigation of this matter.”

In a bond court hearing on Sunday, prosecutors said Singh arrived on a flight from Los Angeles on Oct. 19 and has lived in the airport’s restricted area ever since.

“So, if I understand you correctly,” Cook County Judge Susana Ortiz said at the hearing. “You’re telling me that an unauthorized, nonemployee individual was allegedly living within a secure part of the O’Hare airport terminal from Oct. 19, 2020, to Jan. 16, 2021, and was not detected? I want to understand you correctly.”

Singh, who will need $1,000 for his release, was barred from stepping foot in the airport should he be able to post the money.

“The court finds these facts and circumstances quite shocking for the alleged period of time that this occurred,” the judge said. “Being in a secured part of the airport under a fake ID badge allegedly, based upon the need for airports to be absolutely secure so that people feel safe to travel, I do find those alleged actions do make him a danger to the community.”

Singh doesn’t have a criminal record, and it is unclear why he traveled to Chicago in the first place.

The Transportation Security Administration and O’Hare did not immediately return the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.