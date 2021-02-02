Rand Paul accuses CDC of being ‘caught in a lie’ over vaccine misinformation

Sen. Rand Paul took aim at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, saying the agency was “caught in a lie” for insisting that people who have already had COVID-19 could still benefit from being vaccinated.

“CDC caught in a lie — studies do not show efficacy of vaccine in previously infected COVID patients. Vaccines should be prioritized for people who have not yet had COVID,” Paul said on Twitter.

Paul shared an article from Full Measure, which detailed repeated claims by CDC officials that evidence supported vaccinating those that had already had the virus.

Full Measure reported that the CDC’s claim that a study proved the Pfizer vaccine showed “consistent high efficacy” for those who have already had COVID-19 was originally disputed by Rep. Thomas Massie, who was so alarmed by the claim that he recorded calls with CDC officials he talked to in an attempt to make a correction.

“People who have had disease, given that there’s limited doses right now, we’re, we are suggesting that those people wait,” the CDC’s Amanda Cohn told Massie during one of the calls.

Cohn thanked Massie for flagging the mistake, assuring the lawmaker that the CDC would improve its vaccine messaging.

A few days later, Cohn joined other CDC doctors in an online session and claimed again that people who have had COVID-19 could still benefit from vaccination.

“Should people who’ve had COVID-19 be vaccinated and should they be vaccinated now,” Cohn asked fellow CDC doctor Sara Oliver.

“Data from both clinical trials suggests that people with prior infection are still likely to benefit from vaccination,” Oliver responded.

Massie called the CDC again after the alleged misinformation was still posted on the CDC website, resulting in agency officials agreeing that the language the CDC was using needed to be changed. Officials also assured Massie there was no intent to confuse or mislead people.

“Due to the severe health risks associated with COVID-19 and the fact that reinfection is possible, CDC recommends getting vaccinated regardless of whether you already had COVID-19 infection. Experts do not yet know how long someone is protected from getting sick again after recovering from COVID-19,” the CDC told the Washington Examiner.

“However, because the risk of reinfection is low in the months after initial COVID-19 infection, while vaccine supply remains limited, people who have recent infection may choose to temporarily delay vaccination.”

The language the CDC was using was eventually tweaked, but Massie said the wording still falsely implies the vaccine trial data demonstrated that people who have had COVID-19 can benefit from vaccination.

“And instead of fixing it, they proposed repeating it and just phrasing their mistake differently,” Massie said. “So, at that point, right now, I consider it a lie. I think the CDC is lying about the efficacy of the vaccine based on the Pfizer trials, for those who have already had the coronavirus.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect Massie said the vaccine trial data demonstrated that those who have had COVID-19 can benefit from vaccination.