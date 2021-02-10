Family of Alex Trebek donates his wardrobe to charity

The family of the late Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek donated a large portion of his wardrobe to charity.

The game show announced on Tuesday that the clothing would be given to the Doe Fund, an organization that helps people in the United States with a history of addiction or incarceration get housing, vocational training, and other services. The clothing will be available for participants in the program to wear on job interviews.

In total, the collection included 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine sports coats, nine pairs of dress shoes, 15 belts, two parkas, and three pairs of dress slacks, according to the show.

Trebek died at the age of 80 in November after a battle with cancer. He hosted the show from 1984 to 2020. Jeopardy! has had interim hosts ever since.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering. Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request,” Mike Richards, the executive producer of Jeopardy!, said in a statement.

George McDonald, the Doe Fund’s former president and founder, died last week. His wife, Harriet McDonald, who is now the organization’s president, said, “I’m thankful that George got to see Alex’s suits delivered to the people we serve before he left us. This generous gift honors the legacies of both men, and I know they’re smiling down on us.”

The Doe Fund has served more than 28,000 formerly homeless and addicted people in New York City in its more than 30 years of operation, the organization says.