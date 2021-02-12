India warns US social media companies to follow its constitution amid Twitter dispute

The Indian government is warning U.S. social media companies to comply with its laws following a dispute with Twitter over accounts it wanted suspended.

Indian technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad named Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and WhatsApp in remarks to the nation’s Parliament on Thursday. “You will have to follow the Constitution of India, you will have to abide by the laws of India,” he said.

India requested that Twitter crack down on about 1,100 accounts and posts, according to Reuters. The South Asia country took particular issue with accounts using hashtags with the phrase “farmer genocide,” a reference to what the government argues is misinformation about recent agricultural reforms some farmers have protested.

On Wednesday, Ajay Sawhney, secretary for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, met virtually with Twitter’s vice president for global public policy, Monique Meche, and deputy general counsel, Jim Baker, the government said in a press release.

“Secretary expressed his deep disappointment to Twitter leadership about the manner in which Twitter has unwillingly, grudgingly and with great delay complied with the substantial parts of the order,” the government said.

Twitter received the suspension orders from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology over the course of the previous 10 days, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

“We took a range of enforcement actions — including permanent suspension in certain cases — against more than 500 accounts escalated across all MeitY orders for clear violations of Twitter’s Rules,” Twitter said. “Separately, today, we have withheld a portion of the accounts identified in the blocking orders under our Country Withheld Content policy within India only. These accounts continue to be available outside of India.”

Twitter said accounts from news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians had not been suspended. The company said removing them would not only be a violation of its policy to protect free expression but of Indian law.

An IT ministry source told Reuters that Twitter suspended most of the accounts raised by India. When asked by the Washington Examiner about the claim and whether any more accounts had been suspended since its Wednesday statement, Trenton Kennedy, a spokesman for Twitter, said, “The only comments we have are in the blog.”