Liz Cheney faces censures by Republican parties in 10 Wyoming counties

Republican parties in nearly half of Wyoming’s counties moved to censure their sole congresswoman, Rep. Liz Cheney, over her vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

As of Sunday evening, county-level GOP groups in Carbon, Lincoln, Johnson, Crook, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Hot Springs, Washakie, Fremont, and Albany counties censured Cheney, according to a count by the Casper Star-Tribune. The censures in the 10 counties act as a rebuke but carry no penalties.

Cheney, who is the GOP conference chairwoman and No. 3 ranking Republican in the House, drew backlash from members in her own party for her decision to join nine other Republican lawmakers in voting to send an impeachment article accusing Trump of inciting an insurrection to the Senate.

In announcing her vote, she said of Trump that “there has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

The Sweetwater County Republican Party said in a resolution condemning Cheney that she “betrayed the trust” of a “very large majority” of Wyomingites who voted overwhelmingly to reelect her in November.

“Because she voted in an anarchic proceeding against President Donald J. Trump which was conducted in contravention of established principles of due process — a proceeding that provided no probative evidence for consideration, called no witnesses to testify under oath, permitted no questioning of the accusers by the accused — Representative Liz Cheney stood in defiance of the quantifiable will of the substantial majority of Wyoming citizens and devalued the political influence of the State of Wyoming,” the resolution read.

Cheney remained defiant in the face of the criticism, defending her vote was one of conscience. When contacted about the censures on Tuesday, an official in Cheney’s office directed the Washington Examiner to a recent statement she made.

“I’m honored to represent the people of Wyoming in Congress and will always fight for the issues that matter most to our state,” she said. “Foremost among these is the defense of our Constitution and the freedoms it guarantees. My vote to impeach was compelled by the oath I swore to the Constitution. Wyoming citizens know that this oath does not bend or yield to politics or partisanship.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz visited Cheney’s state and attended a rally last week in which he spoke against the congresswoman. Donald Trump Jr. also spoke over the phone at the event and mocked Cheney by comparing her post-impeachment polling to the shooting skills of her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who accidentally shot and wounded a hunting partner in 2006.

Prior to Gaetz’s visit, a Cheney spokesperson hit back at the Florida Republican and prominent Trump ally, telling the Washington Examiner, “Rep. Gaetz can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear makeup.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he supports Cheney but has “concerns” over her vote. McCarthy has so far resisted calls from some of the more Trump-aligned members of the conference to have Cheney removed from her role as conference chairwoman.

In a recent statement, Cheney vowed to continue to work for all of those in the state of Wyoming, where she has served as the at-large congresswoman since 2017.

“We have great challenges ahead of us as we move forward and combat the disastrous policies of the Biden Administration,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to work with officials and citizens across Wyoming to be the most effective voice and advocate in defense of our families, industries and communities.”