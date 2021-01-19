Biden’s daughter: I want to ‘use this platform’ to push for social justice

Ashley Biden won’t have a job in her father’s administration, but she still hopes to leverage her public profile.

Unlike her older lawyer-investor half-brother Hunter, she is a social worker-turned-fashion designer. She releases clothing lines under her Livelihood Collection brand to raise money for different causes.

“I will not have a job with the administration,” Biden, 39, told NBC Tuesday. “I will, however, hopefully use this platform to advocate for social justice, for mental health, to be involved in community development and revitalization.”

President-elect Joe Biden and future first lady Jill’s only child together was ever-present during her father’s third White House campaign, particularly when the coronavirus pandemic quarantined his bid mostly to his Delaware home. She even made a cameo during Cardi B’s interview with the incoming president, a sit-down organized by Elle magazine.

The president-elect carefully criticized President Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner for having pivotal administration roles.

“Look, I wasn’t raised to go after the children. Their actions speak for themselves. I can just tell you this, that if I’m president, get elected president, my children are not going to have offices in the White House. My children are not going to sit in on Cabinet meetings,” he told CBS in October 2019.

But Biden’s campaign was marred by allegations that Hunter, 50, profited off the family name. Hunter Biden held a $50,000-a-month position on the board of an oligarchy-linked Ukrainian natural gas company at the same time his father was leading former President Barack Obama’s foreign policy in the region. Hunter admitted to ABC in October 2019 that he would “probably not” have been offered the post with Burisma had it not been for his connections.

The president-elect promised in October 2019 that he would ban his family and anyone “associated” with him from being involved in “any foreign operation” if he won the 2020 election. His transition team made a similar pledge last month that the Biden family and administration officials would sign a strict code of conduct to avoid any ethical conflicts.