Marjorie Taylor Greene to CNN reporter: ‘Have you apologized for Russian collusion conspiracy lies?’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shot back at a CNN reporter Friday in response to a question about denouncing conspiracy theories by bringing up the network’s coverage of the Russian collusion investigation into former President Donald Trump.

“I want to know, have you apologized for Russian collusion conspiracy lies?” the newly elected Georgia congresswoman asked CNN reporter Jessica Dean when confronted about old social media posts of hers that ultimately resulted in her being stripped of committee assignments this week .

.@mtgreenee to CNN reporter: “I want to know, have you apologized for Russian collusion conspiracy lies?” pic.twitter.com/sHMHk7jAZS — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 5, 2021

“I think you heard my speech yesterday,” Greene said, referencing her House floor apology Thursday for the controversial comments she made in the past, before once again suggesting that Dean should be apologizing.

“You owe the people an apology,” Greene continued. “You lied about President Trump. You owe the people an apology. I’ve done mine yesterday.”

Conservatives have criticized CNN for several years over its reporting on the investigation into alleged ties between Trump and the Kremlin, which failed to prove criminal collusion.

Greene eventually moved on to a new question, at which point several reporters began shouting at her, demanding further apologies.