Biden administration says schools will open ‘one day a week’ by president’s 100th day in office

President Biden hopes to have the majority of students learning in school at least one day a week by April 30, press secretary Jen Psaki said in a press briefing.

“His goal that he set is to have the majority of schools, so more than 50%, open by day 100 of his presidency,” Psaki said. “And that means some teaching in classrooms. So, at least one day a week. Hopefully, it’s more, and obviously, it is as much as is safe in each school and local district.”

Asked what that meant for teachers and in-person instruction, Psaki clarified that teachers should be in the classroom at least one day a week.

“Teaching at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100,” Psaki responded, confirming that she was referring to “in-person teaching.”

Biden has continued to push forward with his pledge to reopen schools in the first 100 days of his presidency, which would make April 30 the deadline.

“It should be a national priority to get our kids back into school and keep them in school,” Biden said in a December speech. “If Congress provides the funding we need to protect students, educators, and staff, if states and cities put strong public health measures in place that we all will follow, then my team will work to say that a majority of our schools can be opened by the end of my first 100 days.”

Tuesday’s press briefing was the first mention of only having schools fully opened one day per week, a possible response to union concerns that Biden’s plan may be too ambitious.

“I’m on board with the goal, but I’m very concerned about this new variant. None of this is done in isolation,” said American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten last month of Biden’s 100-day plan.

Many of the nation’s largest teachers unions have pushed back against the idea of quickly opening schools, citing concerns over the health of teachers if they are forced to return to the classroom during the pandemic.

The delay has caused criticism of the unions in some circles, with some saying that the unions have too much power in deciding when classrooms reopen.