Los Angeles superintendent won’t reopen schools despite threat of lawsuit

Los Angeles schools are not ready to reopen despite the threat of litigation from city officials, said Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner.

The Los Angeles area’s COVID-19 infection rates are higher than the state standard needed to reopen schools, Beutner argued. Los Angeles County is responsible for approximately a third of California’s total case count, which has exceeded 3.3 million.

“Los Angeles is a national example of how governmental dysfunction has allowed the virus to rampage out of control,” Beutner said, according to Bloomberg.

Beutner wants to get children back in school immediately but can’t control the spread of the virus, he added.

His position was supported by educators who fear the risk posed by returning to classrooms before being inoculated.

Teacher Sylvia Ruiz said she doesn’t want to risk bringing the virus back to her family if she is exposed to it while in the classroom.

“Going back to school, getting possibly exposed either on the way to school or by somebody that I work with who could possibly be a carrier and not know it, and I bring it home to my elderly mom,” Ruiz told KCAL 9 of Los Angeles.

Local political leaders disagreed, saying that it’s time to resume in-person learning. City Councilman Joe Buscaino announced that he will ask the city attorney to file a lawsuit similar to the one San Francisco pursued against its city’s teachers union over delayed school reopenings.

“It has been nearly a year since our students have attended classes in person, giving the district ample time to prepare,” Buscaino said in a statement. “Angelenos deserve to immediately see a reopening plan that our students, teachers, staff, and all of their families can be confident in.”

The majority of the 1.5 million students attending schools within Los Angeles County have not physically been in a classroom in nearly a year, according to a local pediatricians group, which is calling on the state to open all schools immediately.

“Many public and private schools are open throughout the country based on the science of virus transmission and the reality of educational and emotional impacts of closed schools,” the letter noted. “On behalf of 1,500 pediatricians throughout Southern California, we call for our state and local leaders to work quickly and definitively to open schools.”

Despite strict lockdown measures imposed in California, the state remains the leader in COVID-19 diagnoses throughout the United States. Los Angeles County has suffered more diagnoses than any other county in the country, with more than 1.1 million cases documented and nearly 18,000 deaths attributed to the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.