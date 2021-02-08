TikToker seeks medical treatment after putting Gorilla Glue in hair

A TikTok user is in a sticky situation after she put Gorilla Glue in her hair.

Tessica Brown sought medical treatment weeks after she used Gorilla Glue in place of hair spray and could not get the spray adhesive out.

“Those of y’all that know me know my hair has been like this for about a month now,” she said in a recent TikTok video. “It’s not by choice.”

“My hair, it don’t move,” she added. “I’ve washed my hair 15 times.” As of Monday afternoon, the video had about 19.4 million views on TikTok alone.

On Twitter last week, the company recommended applying rubbing alcohol to the area or warm, soapy water.

A report from TMZ said that rubbing alcohol was used but did not work and that when Brown visited the emergency room over the weekend, staff at the hospital tried using acetone, however the process ended up burning her scalp and making the glue gooey before it hardened again.

Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area. — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 4, 2021

Brown feels that the packaging on the product was misleading, sources told the outlet, and may be considering legal action.

“We are aware of this situation and we are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our spray adhesive on her hair,” Gorilla Glue said on Twitter on Monday. “Our spray adhesive states in the warning label ‘do not swallow. Do not get in eyes, or on skin or on clothing.'”