Super Bowl halftime panned as ‘underwhelming’ as social media users unleash sea of memes mocking it

This year’s Super Bowl halftime performance from The Weeknd underwhelmed some social media users, and others mocked it with memes.

“I love @theweeknd , but that could have been better. His music choice was great, but overall, for a half time show, IT COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER,” one social media user said.

Others echoed the comment with remarks that it was “underwhelming,” and some signaled that they were confused by the singer’s 14-minute performance.

no offense to The Weeknd but what was that — mj (@creedthoughts24) February 8, 2021

Look I really like the Weeknd’s music and he had a really good song selection, but I didn’t think the halftime show was that great. It was a bit underwhelming. #SuperBowl — Gabby Carr (@gabbyc2010) February 8, 2021

That was terrible. I mean the sound mix, the choreography, the concept, the masks … ridiculously bad #HalfTimeShow — Edward J. Ormsby (@EdwardJOrmsby) February 8, 2021

most super bowl halftime shows overrated and this one no different.. — bad_bummy (@lilsparkyyy) February 8, 2021

Others responded to the performance, which was scaled down this year due to the pandemic but still featured dozens of backup dancers and elaborate costumes, with memes and compared it to scenes from a horror movie.

what my pizza rolls see from inside the microwave pic.twitter.com/GavZzw7cQR — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) February 8, 2021

The musician, who is known for hits such as “Blinding Lights” and “The Hills,” also received positive press for the performance, including from Deadline, which called his show a “touchdown.”

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, reportedly spent $7 million of his own funds on the show and was not paid like performers are during typical Super Bowls.

“The Super Bowl is an opportunity on the most massive level,” said Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, The Weeknd’s manager.