Super Bowl halftime panned as ‘underwhelming’ as social media users unleash sea of memes mocking it

By Washington Examiner

This year’s Super Bowl halftime performance from The Weeknd underwhelmed some social media users, and others mocked it with memes.

“I love @theweeknd , but that could have been better. His music choice was great, but overall, for a half time show, IT COULD HAVE BEEN BETTER,” one social media user said.

Others echoed the comment with remarks that it was “underwhelming,” and some signaled that they were confused by the singer’s 14-minute performance.

Others responded to the performance, which was scaled down this year due to the pandemic but still featured dozens of backup dancers and elaborate costumes, with memes and compared it to scenes from a horror movie.

The musician, who is known for hits such as “Blinding Lights” and “The Hills,” also received positive press for the performance, including from Deadline, which called his show a “touchdown.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, reportedly spent $7 million of his own funds on the show and was not paid like performers are during typical Super Bowls.

“The Super Bowl is an opportunity on the most massive level,” said Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, The Weeknd’s manager.

