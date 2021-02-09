Tampa mayor says maskless Super Bowl partiers will be ‘identified’ and police will ‘handle’ situation

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said during a post-Super Bowl press conference on Monday that the police department is seeking to identify people who celebrated the big game without a mask.

“I’m proud to say that the majority of individuals that I saw out and about enjoying the festivities associated with the Super Bowl were complying,” Castor said . “I’m proud of our community, but those few bad actors will be identified, and the Tampa Police Department will handle it.”

BREAKING: At a press conference Monday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that maskless fans at the Super Bowl will be “identified” by law enforcement and that police will “handle” the situation pic.twitter.com/S20Xv97jYJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 8, 2021

Castor, a Democrat, implemented a mask mandate in Tampa on Friday , two days before the big game.

“This is an emergency now,” Castor said. “I’m willing to put a mandatory mask ordinance for the city of Tampa right now to protect citizens.”

Castor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

Social media erupted on Sunday following reports that many Super Bowl watchers and attendees weren’t wearing masks or social distancing, and some health officials warned of a possible superspreader event.

All these people will be heading back to their home states – we are never getting out of the house. https://t.co/q5Im6LN76m — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) February 7, 2021

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been vocal about his opposition to strict coronavirus lockdowns, was spotted at the Super Bowl without a mask and responded to criticism with lighthearted pushback .

“Someone said, ‘Hey, you were at the Super Bowl without a mask,’” DeSantis said. “But how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on? Come on. I had to watch the Bucs win.”