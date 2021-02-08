Worst Cooks in America winner tweeted about adopted 3-year-old daughter’s ‘white privilege’ days before being charged in her death

Worst Cooks In America winner Ariel Robinson tweeted about her adopted white children’s “white privilege” days before facing charges in the death of her 3-year-old adopted daughter.

“In my house, my black children get treated the same as my white children, and my white children get treated the same as my black children,” Robinson wrote .

“It’s a shame that when they go out into the real world, that won’t be the case,” she continued, including the hashtags “#whiteprivilege” and “#BlackLivesMatter.”

Robinson, who won season 20 of Worst Cooks in America, and her 34-year-old husband, Jerry Austin Robinson, are both charged with homicide by child abuse in the death of 3-year-old Victoria Rose Smith. Smith died on Jan. 14 of blunt-force injuries that she sustained in the family’s South Carolina home.

Robinson continuously addressed the alleged white privilege held by her adopted white children in a series of social media posts in the days leading up to Smith’s death. In one post, she vowed to make sure her white children and black children “have futures” that are “equally bright bc they have the same opportunities & are treated as equals the way God made them.”

“I will never have to worry about my white sons and that makes me happy,” she wrote in one post, adding that she was “sad” that “every worry I don’t have for them will be multiplied for my black sons.”

“It’s a shame that as a proud mom to 4 beautiful boys, I can’t protect them from the reality and evil of this world once they leave the house,” Robinson said.

She also asserted that she was a “Mama Bear” and would “do anything to protect my children.”

“There should be no #whiteprivilege only American privilege,” Robinson said, including a Black Lives Matter hashtag.

Police were called to the family’s home after Smith was unresponsive, and she was later declared dead at a local hospital.

The couple was charged in the case after the coroner’s office and police determined the death was due to physical abuse.

The Robinsons are both currently being held without bail.