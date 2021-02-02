State Department spokeswoman once said that police are ‘largest threat to US national security’

A State Department spokeswoman once posted on social media that police officers are the “largest threat” to national security in the United States.

“The largest threat to U.S. national security are U.S. cops,” Jalina Porter, a newly appointed State Department spokeswoman, posted on Facebook according to a screenshot obtained by Washington Free Beacon.

“Not ISIS, not Russian hackers, not anyone or anything else,” Porter added.

The post was made in September 2016 and appears to have been referencing a news story about an unarmed black man being shot in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“An unarmed Black man takes a knee for justice, bigots riot,” the post stated. “An unarmed black man (with his hands raised) takes a bullet and dies, these same bigots are silent. Explain this to me, please.”

Porter encouraged her followers to “wake up and rise up to this truth” that there is a genocide taking place against black people in America that will continue “until we are near extinct.”

Porter previously served on the congressional staff of Democratic Rep. Jerry McNerney and former Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond.

The White House did not immediately respond the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.