RNC martyrs Trump to raise money from small donors

The Republican National Committee is painting former President Donald Trump as a persecuted political figure in an email appeal using his second impeachment trial in the Senate to raise cash from grassroots donors.

“They are so desperate to TEAR HIM DOWN that they are attempting to remove him from an office he no longer holds,” the RNC email reads. “The Republican Party won’t stand for this ANY LONGER, and neither should YOU. Together, let’s send a message that Americans are tired of these corrupt Democrats.”

The missive asks for help raising $1 million in 24 hours — a goal that does not appear unreasonable given that Trump remains the most singularly popular figure in the Republican Party.

The Republican base is sticking by Trump in the wake of his November loss to President Biden. Grassroots Republicans, and even a broader segment of the GOP electorate, believe the former president’s claims that the 2020 election was stolen and are not blaming him for the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The only Republicans shunned by the party since those events have been those who turned against Trump.

Some of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on Jan. 13 have been censured by their state or county Republican parties back home. Other Republicans have been censured simply because they criticized the president’s actions post-election or were deemed insufficiently loyal.

The national party has taken no action against these Republicans, and RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has pledged neutrality in the 2024 presidential primary should Trump seek the White House a third time.