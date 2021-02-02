House Freedom Caucus members stand by Marjorie Taylor Greene

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs defended Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tuesday amid a Democratic plan to strip the controversial Georgia congresswoman of her committees.

“Since taking back the House majority in 2019, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat conference have led the most radical agenda in our nation’s history, stopping at nothing to overthrow and undermine the Trump presidency and to demonize fellow Republicans in Congress,” Biggs said in a statement. “They seek to silence and discontinue conservative voices, while expanding their progressive, anti-American schemes. The Left is aided by their allies in the mainstream media, who issue hours and binders of propaganda from their ivory towers.”

The Arizona Republican noted Democratic lawmakers who have made provocative statements in the past but were never punished the way the Democratic Caucus has demanded Republican members be sanctioned for their own divisive remarks. Lawmakers listed by Biggs include Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan, a fellow Freedom Caucus member, also defended Greene, telling the Washington Examiner about the Georgia congresswoman, “What they’re trying to do is wrong. I’m focused on the attack that we’re seeing today on the First Amendment and this whole cancel culture.”

Greene’s past comments and social media posts are the focus of a Democratic campaign to blame Republicans and former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 that resulted in five people dying, including a Capitol Police officer. The issue has fractured the House Republican Conference, and GOP lawmakers are expected to meet Wednesday afternoon to discuss matters related to the attack and how leadership should respond.

In the meantime, the House Democrats’ campaign arm wasted no time attacking House Republicans over Greene. Greene’s 2019 Facebook posts show the future congresswoman liking a comment posted on her page stating that “a bullet to the head would be quicker” in trying to get Pelosi removed. According to CNN, in a speech posted to Facebook, Greene reportedly said, “And it’s a crime punishable by death is what treason is. Nancy Pelosi is guilty of treason.”