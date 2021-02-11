Lindsey Graham says number of ‘not guilty’ votes is ‘growing’ during Trump impeachment trial

Sen. Lindsey Graham said the number of “not guilty” votes is “growing” during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.

“The ‘Not Guilty’ vote is growing after today,” Graham tweeted, accompanied by a Fox News interview he gave on Wednesday. “I think most Republicans found the presentation by the House Managers offensive and absurd.”

Graham spoke with Fox’s Sean Hannity after Democratic House impeachment managers played new and graphic footage of the rioters in the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“We all know what happened in the Capitol was terrible. I hope everybody involved that broke into the Capitol goes to jail. But I don’t remember any of these House managers saying a damn thing when they were trying to break into my house and going after Susan Collins and spitting on all of us,” Graham said on the program.

He added that remarks made by Democrats last summer during protests and riots in support of the Black Lives Matter movement constitute inciting violence.

“If this is a problem, for a politician to give the speech that President Trump did, well, then Kamala Harris has a real problem because she actively engaged in bailing out rioters. And here is what I suggest: If you are a politician trying to raise bail for people accused of rioting, you are inciting more riots.”

He added of the impeachment managers that they have a theory Trump “monitored” far-right groups and was aware that violence was going to unfold on Jan. 6.

“The managers have got this cockamamie idea, [an] absurd theory that Donald Trump was monitoring the Proud Boys website and other far-right websites and that he and [former White House deputy chief of staff] Dan Scavino knew this was going to happen and they encouraged it. That is looney-tunes,” Graham said.

Democrats would need 17 Republicans to join them in convicting Trump of inciting the violence at the Capitol last month. The former president is expected to be acquitted.