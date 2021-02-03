Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick’s remains head to Arlington National Cemetery

The cremated remains of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick will be laid to rest Wednesday at Arlington National Cemetery.

Lawmakers and Capitol Police officers had a chance to pay their respects to Sicknick, a 42-year-old who Capitol Police said was fatally injured during the Jan. 6 siege of Congress, on Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda where he was “lying in honor,” a rare tribute given to those who are private citizens.

Due to the pandemic, the ceremony for Sicknick and the viewing period were not open to members of the public.

#NOW – Cremated remains of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick being taken to Arlington National Cemetery, where he will be interred. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/AEMqd0F6J7 — Lorenzo Hall (@LorenzoHall) February 3, 2021

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited Sicknick’s urn late on Wednesday evening. The president placed his hand on his heart and made the sign of the cross as he stood in front of Sicknick’s remains.

“Blessed are the peacekeepers like Brian,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said during remarks at the morning ceremony. “Let us be the peacekeepers now in his memory.”

The specifics around Sicknick’s death are still unclear and are being investigated by law enforcement.

Sicknick is survived by his parents, Charles and Gladys Sicknick, his brothers Ken and Craig, and his longtime girlfriend, Sandra Garza.

Editor’s note: The chief medical examiner for Washington, D.C., ruled in April that Sicknick died of natural causes.