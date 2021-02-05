Tom Donohue to leave Chamber of Commerce: Report

Thomas Donohue, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, will reportedly be leaving his role.

The chamber is expected to name Suzanne Clark as his successor, according to Axios, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Donohue, a longtime confidant of Republican presidents who has been at the Chamber of Commerce since 1976, faced criticism from some in the GOP with his more recent political moves. The New York native endorsed a slate of House Democrats during the 2020 election cycle and was among the earliest CEOs to acknowledge President Biden’s triumph in the presidential contest, which reportedly led to a tense phone call with former President Donald Trump.

“President-elect Biden and the team around him have a wealth of executive branch experience that should allow them to hit the ground running,” Donohue said at the time, adding that he would aid in the smooth transition to the incoming administration.

During his tenure, Donohue, 83, built the lobbying group into a political powerhouse, working closely with the Trump administration to promote pro-business policies and play a role in the bipartisan passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement later in Trump’s term.

