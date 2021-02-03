Georgia investigating whether attorney Lin Wood voted illegally in November election: Reports

Attorney Lin Wood, who has been at the center of unfounded claims of election fraud in Georgia, is reportedly under investigation by the state into if he voted illegally.

The Georgia secretary of state’s office began an investigation into whether Wood, a prominent Trump supporter, was actually a Georgia resident at the time he voted, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The investigation was reportedly launched after Wood sent an email to WSB-TV 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray saying he has “been domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April.”

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Georgia secretary of state’s office but did not immediately receive a response.

Wood, who is known for pushing conspiracy theories, filed several failed lawsuits alleging electoral malfeasance and claimed that the Georgia election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. The Trump campaign continued to distance itself from Wood after he urged voters not to cast ballots in the January runoff election.

Wood claimed the investigation into his vote is politically motivated.

“I have been a resident of the State of Georgia since 1955. I changed my residency to South Carolina yesterday,” he said in a statement. “This is pure harassment by the Georgia Secretary of State because I have revealed credible evidence of election fraud on the part of Brad Raffensperger.”

Wood has faced questions about his mental acuity. State Bar of Georgia Chief Operating Officer Sarah Coole confirmed to Reuters that Wood had been asked to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Wood, who was banned from Twitter, blasted the move in a post to the messaging app Telegram.

“I have done nothing wrong. I have only exercised my right of free speech,” the attorney said. “I will not allow the State Bar to persecute me for doing so and thereby violate my Constitutional rights.”

The decision to move to South Carolina was done for “purely personal” reasons and “has nothing to do with the frivolous and politically-motivated actions of the State Bar of Georgia,” Wood told Gray.