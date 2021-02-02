Texas lawmakers introduce bills to ban biological males from women’s sports

Texas lawmakers have introduced legislation meant to prevent biological males from competing in sporting events against females.

The bill , introduced by state Rep. Valoree Swanson, would ban transgender women from competing in sports against biological females at public schools and higher education institutions, according to the Texas Tribune.

Swanson said in a statement that the bill is meant to protect women’s rights under Title IX.

“This bill is a common sense measure that is sadly necessary in a world where male athletes are robbing women of both championship trophies and educational opportunities,” Swanson added.

Critics of the bill argue that transgender individuals are being unfairly discriminated against.

“This is bathroom bill 3.0,” Angela Hale, senior adviser at Equality Texas, said about the push to keep transgender athletes out of women’s sports. “It’s very unsettling to transgender children who just want to live. They don’t want to have to come down to the Capitol and testify every single legislative session just so that they can live and go about their daily lives.”

The bill is similar to legislation put forward in other states across the country, including in Idaho, where Republican Gov. Brad Little signed into law a bill banning biological men from female competition .

Another Texas lawmaker, Sen. Charles Perry, introduced an additional bill that would require student-athletes to adhere to the gender on their birth certificate when playing a competitive sport.

“This is purely 100% devoted to the preservation of Title IX and allowing women to compete against women in their peer groups in that biological category, so they know they can have an equal and fighting chance based on ability and not over some political narrative of the day that undermines fairness,” Perry said.