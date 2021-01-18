Dominion informs MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell of ‘imminent’ lawsuit

Dominion Voting Systems sent MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a letter warning him of an impending lawsuit due to his claims of the election technology company being involved in fraud in the 2020 election.

The letter sent to Lindell, an outspoken ally of President Trump, was one of 150 new preservation and cease-and-desist notices sent out by the firm, which has vociferously denied being involved in an alleged scheme to tilt the election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.

“You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign,” the letter to Lindell, obtained by the Washington Examiner, cautioned. “Litigation regarding these issues is imminent.”

Lindell was defiant about the Dec. 23 letter, telling the Washington Examiner that he would not be silenced.

“I’m going to keep fighting and I’m going to keep talking, and I’m going to keep going until the last little foot is trying to stomp me out,” he said on Monday.

“People went through a lot of hard work to gather all this evidence,” he said of the allegations against the firm. “Doesn’t anybody in this country care?”

Lindell said he welcomed the letter’s release, which he hoped would expose his claims to a larger audience.

“I’m glad Dominion has put this letter out there. It was two weeks old. I wanted to get it out. I actually tried to get it out,” he said.

And he would welcome the lawsuit if it comes.

“I want everybody to see the evidence,” he said.

Lindell visited the White House on Friday and was spotted departing the West Wing with notes discussing how a president can “trigger emergency powers” and employ “martial law if necessary.” The CEO later distanced himself from the content of the notes, telling the Washington Examiner that he was the “messenger” who was “delivering recommendations from an attorney.”

The avowed Trump supporter has expressed skepticism about Dominion’s integrity. In a tweet on Dec. 29, Lindell shared an article terming the voting machines “a national security threat.”

Cracking Dominion’s Source Code – A National Security Threat Since 2003 – CD Media https://t.co/YSuebVIusZ — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) December 29, 2020

Dominion has recently tangled with other high-profile Trump advocates who have questioned the corporation’s role in the outcome of the presidential contest. In the latest wave of notifications, the voting software company sent cease-and-desist letters to more than 150 additional people, including Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward and onetime Massachusetts Senate candidate Shiva Ayyadurai.

Dominion, which started as a Canadian company that was later incorporated in the United States, has also started litigation against some pro-Trump advocates, alleging defamation. On Jan. 8, Dominion filed a lawsuit against pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell, who has repeatedly voiced concerns and levied accusations about Dominion voting machines, seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.

“Powell’s wild accusations are demonstrably false. … The viral disinformation campaign has irreparably damaged Dominion’s reputation,” read a filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. “Dominion brings this action to set the record straight, to vindicate the company’s rights under civil law, to recover compensatory and punitive damages, to seek a narrowly tailored injunction, and to stand up for itself and its employees.”