YouTube and Vimeo remove Mike Lindell’s election fraud movie

Mike Lindell’s documentary that tried to show President Biden is not the duly elected president of the United States was removed from two platforms.

Lindell’s film, Absolute Proof, was taken down from YouTube and Vimeo, the platforms announced on Friday, the same day it was released. The documentary aired four times on One America News Network, which has questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s election.

“Per our presidential election integrity policy, we remove content uploaded after the safe harbor deadline that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election,” YouTube representative Alex Joseph told the Washington Times. “We removed this video and its reuploads in accordance with this policy.”

The two-hour video rehashed a handful of unverified conspiracy theories that both Lindell and a large swath of people in former President Donald Trump’s orbit have promoted since Election Day.

Similarly, Vimeo removed the video “for violating Vimeo‘s policies on posting content that claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent or stolen or otherwise illegitimate,” the company said in a statement.

One America News Network, which has been threatened with lawsuits from two main targets of the conspiracy theories (Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic) since the election, aired a disclosure ahead of the documentary’s premiere in which the network specified the film should be viewed as “opinions only,” not “established facts.”

“OAN does not adopt or endorse any statements or opinions in this program regarding the following entities or people: US Dominion Inc. (and any related entities); Smartmatic USA Corp.; Brian Kemp; Brad Raffensperger; or Gabriel Sterling,” the disclaimer reads. “Further, the statements and claims expressed in this program are presented at this time as opinions only and are not intended to be taken or interpreted by the viewer as established facts.”

Earlier in the week, Lindell tried promoting the allegations in an interview with Newsmax, an outlet that previously pushed election fraud theories, but was cut off by the host. Their network has also been warned about potential litigation, as has Lindell.

Lindell has not shied away from promoting such theories even under the threat of litigation, previously telling the Washington Examiner: “I’m going to keep fighting, and I’m going to keep talking, and I’m going to keep going until the last little foot is trying to stomp me out. People went through a lot of hard work to gather all this evidence. Doesn’t anybody in this country care?”